Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Information

This project is an artistic representation of the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, it is a play on the typical meme format as the team is starting to implement real-life utility such as art pieces and merch in order to benefit the holders. On top of this project is simply a way for us to speculate on the true identity of Satoshi is in preparation for the HBO documentary that is dropping on the 8th of October. With the belief being that it is the individual characterized in the token itself. On top of this it is a fun way for others to speculate on the identity as well.

Official Website:
https://satushinukumutu.com/

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.72K
$ 7.72K$ 7.72K
Total Supply:
$ 719.12M
$ 719.12M$ 719.12M
Circulating Supply:
$ 719.12M
$ 719.12M$ 719.12M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.72K
$ 7.72K$ 7.72K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $NUKUMUTU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $NUKUMUTU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $NUKUMUTU's tokenomics, explore $NUKUMUTU token's live price!

$NUKUMUTU Price Prediction

Want to know where $NUKUMUTU might be heading? Our $NUKUMUTU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.