What is Sats Hunters (SHNT)

The Sats Hunters project is a taproot collection consisting of 1138 unique images inscribed into the Bitcoin network around the range of 350k inscriptions. The collection is the result of a perilous journey undertaken by a group of adventurers, known as the Sats Hunters. The Sats Hunters has developed a protocol containing the ability to scan any wallet, locate and inscribe any satoshi you may own in your personal wallet. As a holder of a Sats Hunters inscription, you can be a part of this adventure and share in the forgotten monumental events of Bitcoin's past. The collection offers a range of benefits and utilities, making it an attractive collection for crypto enthusiasts. Sats Hunters token information: $SHNT BRC-20 token is the native token for the Sats Hunters ordinal collection. The $SHNT token is a payment and deflationary token which allows anyone to participate in our weekly auctions for inscribed rare, cultural or historical Satoshis. The $SHNT token will also be a form of payment for our public inscription service tool once it is fully developed. All payments and proceedings in $SHNT will be burned forever making the token deflationary at nature.

Sats Hunters (SHNT) Resource Official Website