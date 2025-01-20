Sats Hunters Price (SHNT)
The live price of Sats Hunters (SHNT) today is 0.01967291 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sats Hunters Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.71 USD
- Sats Hunters price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHNT price information.
During today, the price change of Sats Hunters to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sats Hunters to USD was $ +0.0324957068.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sats Hunters to USD was $ +0.0104390559.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sats Hunters to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0324957068
|+165.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0104390559
|+53.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sats Hunters: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Sats Hunters project is a taproot collection consisting of 1138 unique images inscribed into the Bitcoin network around the range of 350k inscriptions. The collection is the result of a perilous journey undertaken by a group of adventurers, known as the Sats Hunters. The Sats Hunters has developed a protocol containing the ability to scan any wallet, locate and inscribe any satoshi you may own in your personal wallet. As a holder of a Sats Hunters inscription, you can be a part of this adventure and share in the forgotten monumental events of Bitcoin's past. The collection offers a range of benefits and utilities, making it an attractive collection for crypto enthusiasts. Sats Hunters token information: $SHNT BRC-20 token is the native token for the Sats Hunters ordinal collection. The $SHNT token is a payment and deflationary token which allows anyone to participate in our weekly auctions for inscribed rare, cultural or historical Satoshis. The $SHNT token will also be a form of payment for our public inscription service tool once it is fully developed. All payments and proceedings in $SHNT will be burned forever making the token deflationary at nature.
