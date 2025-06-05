SatoshiSync Price (SSNC)
The live price of SatoshiSync (SSNC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 75,24K USD. SSNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SatoshiSync Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SatoshiSync price change within the day is -%0,29
- It has a circulating supply of 120,29M USD
SSNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SatoshiSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SatoshiSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SatoshiSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SatoshiSync to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-%0,29
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-%16,13
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+%17,18
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SatoshiSync: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-%0,00
-%0,29
+%1,80
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SatoshiSync is the first permissionless protocol for cross-chain inscriptions. Our platform simplifies the deployment, minting, and bridging of inscriptions, eliminating the need for whitelisting. SatoshiSync pioneers permissionless inscription markets on BRC20, enabling easy customization and one-click bridging to ERC20 or any EVM for enhanced liquidity, establishing a truly decentralized inscription open market creation tool. As the first cross-chain inscription market maker, SatoshiSync requires no code or technical knowledge. Our solution empowers users to bridge BTCFi tokens seamlessly, creating cross-chain marketplaces on Ethereum, EVMs, and Solana.
