Satoshi Airline (JET) Tokenomics

Satoshi Airline (JET) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Satoshi Airline (JET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Satoshi Airline (JET) Information

Users earn SAT tokens through the Satoshi Reward App’s Travel-to-Earn mining reward system. The system rewards Airplane NFT owners with SAT tokens when they reach their travel destination and have used the Satoshi Airline app. It is important to note that the SAT token amount users can receive will vary depending on their Airplane NFT Card level. Higher-level cards will give more SAT tokens while lower ones will have inferior rewards. SAT Token: Governance Token SAT tokens are used as the governance token in the ecosystem. Users can utilize SAT tokens to participate in governance. These include deciding staking reward rates, possible voting features in the future, and more. *Users who have staked their tokens longer will acquire a higher SAT voting power.

Official Website:
https://satoshiair.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://satoshiair.gitbook.io/docs/

Satoshi Airline (JET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satoshi Airline (JET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 51.30K
$ 51.30K$ 51.30K
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 104.69M
$ 104.69M$ 104.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 244.98K
$ 244.98K$ 244.98K
All-Time High:
$ 2.53
$ 2.53$ 2.53
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00048996
$ 0.00048996$ 0.00048996

Satoshi Airline (JET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Airline (JET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of JET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many JET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand JET's tokenomics, explore JET token's live price!

JET Price Prediction

Want to know where JET might be heading? Our JET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.