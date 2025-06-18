Satoshi Airline Price (JET)
The live price of Satoshi Airline (JET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 83.76K USD. JET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Satoshi Airline Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Satoshi Airline price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 104.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JET price information.
During today, the price change of Satoshi Airline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Satoshi Airline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Satoshi Airline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Satoshi Airline to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1,095.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Satoshi Airline: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-50.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Users earn SAT tokens through the Satoshi Reward App’s Travel-to-Earn mining reward system. The system rewards Airplane NFT owners with SAT tokens when they reach their travel destination and have used the Satoshi Airline app. It is important to note that the SAT token amount users can receive will vary depending on their Airplane NFT Card level. Higher-level cards will give more SAT tokens while lower ones will have inferior rewards. SAT Token: Governance Token SAT tokens are used as the governance token in the ecosystem. Users can utilize SAT tokens to participate in governance. These include deciding staking reward rates, possible voting features in the future, and more. *Users who have staked their tokens longer will acquire a higher SAT voting power.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Airline (JET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JET token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JET to VND
₫--
|1 JET to AUD
A$--
|1 JET to GBP
￡--
|1 JET to EUR
€--
|1 JET to USD
$--
|1 JET to MYR
RM--
|1 JET to TRY
₺--
|1 JET to JPY
¥--
|1 JET to RUB
₽--
|1 JET to INR
₹--
|1 JET to IDR
Rp--
|1 JET to KRW
₩--
|1 JET to PHP
₱--
|1 JET to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JET to BRL
R$--
|1 JET to CAD
C$--
|1 JET to BDT
৳--
|1 JET to NGN
₦--
|1 JET to UAH
₴--
|1 JET to VES
Bs--
|1 JET to PKR
Rs--
|1 JET to KZT
₸--
|1 JET to THB
฿--
|1 JET to TWD
NT$--
|1 JET to AED
د.إ--
|1 JET to CHF
Fr--
|1 JET to HKD
HK$--
|1 JET to MAD
.د.م--
|1 JET to MXN
$--