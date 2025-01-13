Safeswap SSGTX Price (SSGTX)
The live price of Safeswap SSGTX (SSGTX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 363.59K USD. SSGTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Safeswap SSGTX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.98 USD
- Safeswap SSGTX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 371.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SSGTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSGTX price information.
During today, the price change of Safeswap SSGTX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Safeswap SSGTX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Safeswap SSGTX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Safeswap SSGTX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11,389.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6,583.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Safeswap SSGTX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YFDAI aims to democratize finance and serve as a catalyst for mass adoption of next generation financial products.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SSGTX to AUD
A$--
|1 SSGTX to GBP
￡--
|1 SSGTX to EUR
€--
|1 SSGTX to USD
$--
|1 SSGTX to MYR
RM--
|1 SSGTX to TRY
₺--
|1 SSGTX to JPY
¥--
|1 SSGTX to RUB
₽--
|1 SSGTX to INR
₹--
|1 SSGTX to IDR
Rp--
|1 SSGTX to PHP
₱--
|1 SSGTX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SSGTX to BRL
R$--
|1 SSGTX to CAD
C$--
|1 SSGTX to BDT
৳--
|1 SSGTX to NGN
₦--
|1 SSGTX to UAH
₴--
|1 SSGTX to VES
Bs--
|1 SSGTX to PKR
Rs--
|1 SSGTX to KZT
₸--
|1 SSGTX to THB
฿--
|1 SSGTX to TWD
NT$--
|1 SSGTX to CHF
Fr--
|1 SSGTX to HKD
HK$--
|1 SSGTX to MAD
.د.م--