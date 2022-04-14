Ryoshi (RYOSHI) Information

If 2021 taught the crypto world anything, it’s that community-driven meme tokens are in HIGH demand. The PEOPLE want control of their token, and strong communities of HODLers can be built that have each other’s back.

That’s why RYOSHI has stepped out of the shadows. See, RYOSHI is SHIBA’s older, wiser father. He’s proud of everything his son has accomplished, but is pretty bummed about the fact that so many people missed their chance to get on the moon rocket.