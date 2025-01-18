RWA Finance Price (RWAS)
The live price of RWA Finance (RWAS) today is 0.01000544 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RWAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RWA Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.89 USD
- RWA Finance price change within the day is -13.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of RWA Finance to USD was $ -0.00159109563381061.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RWA Finance to USD was $ -0.0072837812.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RWA Finance to USD was $ -0.0049728477.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RWA Finance to USD was $ -0.01429496889805308.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00159109563381061
|-13.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0072837812
|-72.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049728477
|-49.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01429496889805308
|-58.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of RWA Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-13.72%
-26.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RWA Marketplace: Effortless and secure trading for tokenized assets RWA.
