Russell 2000 xStock Price Today

The live Russell 2000 xStock (IWMX) price today is $ 299.5, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IWMX to USD conversion rate is $ 299.5 per IWMX.

Russell 2000 xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 619,011, with a circulating supply of 2.07K IWMX. During the last 24 hours, IWMX traded between $ 299.48 (low) and $ 299.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 799.42, while the all-time low was $ 89.07.

In short-term performance, IWMX moved -- in the last hour and -0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 250.89.

Russell 2000 xStock (IWMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 619.01K$ 619.01K $ 619.01K Volume (24H) $ 250.89$ 250.89 $ 250.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.69M$ 102.69M $ 102.69M Circulation Supply 2.07K 2.07K 2.07K Total Supply 342,857.0314825203 342,857.0314825203 342,857.0314825203

The current Market Cap of Russell 2000 xStock is $ 619.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 250.89. The circulating supply of IWMX is 2.07K, with a total supply of 342857.0314825203. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.69M.