Rush (RUSH) Information Rush Games is a blockchain-based gaming platform that combines elements of traditional gaming with DeFi. Emphasizing on-chain transparency, high security, and fairness, Rush Games is building an ecosystem where players can actively participate in governance and gain economic benefits fairly and sustainably. With a focus on continuous innovation and community engagement, the platform aims to become a leader in the Web3 gaming industry. Official Website: https://www.rushgames.io/ Whitepaper: https://rushgames.gitbook.io/docs Buy RUSH Now!

Market Cap: $ 385.03K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 60.28M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 638.70K
All-Time High: $ 0.00852332
All-Time Low: $ 0.0060395
Current Price: $ 0.00638704

Rush (RUSH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rush (RUSH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUSH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUSH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUSH's tokenomics, explore RUSH token's live price!

