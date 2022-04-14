Ruby Play Network (RUBY) Information

Ruby Play Network: the next-gen crypto gaming platform powered by Binance blockchain technology, providing game developers with the native utility-driven token $RUBY.

The blockchain-based rewards platform presents a retaining token for crypto games developed with the Ruby Play Network and partners, which can be used for transparent token rewards across multiple applications.

We specialize in Play to Earn (P2E) blockchain games, with two currently available to play on our site, and have been provided backing by Binance Accelerator Fund, and yellow.org market makers, plus a variety of New Zealand-based investors.