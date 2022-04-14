Rubber Ducky Cult ($DUCKY) Information

$DUCKY is a fun meme coin for rubber duckies creating a fun energetic community on telegram and X. Spreading fun ducky memes community engagement & more. Created by the MYC whales from ODD APP which is available on the android and Apple marketplace. The founders will also be releasing a cool 2-D duck game to collect in game tokens. Gather artist for upcoming NFTs created and made from the community.

We are a very serious Cult, and there isn't enough tokens.