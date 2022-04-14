Ronout (RONOUT) Tokenomics
Meet our friend RON.
He lived happily inside the box. Around 2021, life was good for him. The game Axie Infinity was in the spotlight, and everyone wanted to know about him. He even had a coin named after him: $RON.
But as time passed, things didn’t go so well for RON, and he lost his sense of purpose.
He felt he could be something greater, so he decided to try stepping out of the box. However, when he tried to leave, he felt something holding him back. Then, in an act of liberation, he finally broke free. RON is no longer known as RON(IN); now, he is RONOUT.
That’s the story. Simple as that.
What? It’s over? Yes. What were you expecting? An epic battle? An alien invasion? A final war? Well, feel free to describe in the most absurd way possible how our friend RON managed to escape the box.
Now it’s up to you!
Ronout (RONOUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Ronout (RONOUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ronout (RONOUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RONOUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RONOUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.