Discover key insights into Ronen Coin (RONEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Ronen Coin (RONEN) Information

Ronen Coin ($RONEN) is a gamified cryptocurrency built on the Ronin blockchain. $RONEN combines mining mechanics, referral incentives, and NFT integration to deliver a play-to-earn and hold-to-earn hybrid experience.

Utility Used to buy Pro, Elite, and Master Miner NFTs after TGE Used in Ronen ecosystem games (e.g., PvZ-Ronke, BomberRON, CryptoMines) Multiplier for mining efficiency Future DAO governance utility