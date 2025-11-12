One Loan. Every Asset.

Your entire portfolio—ETH, stablecoins, NFTs, tokenized stocks, yield-bearing positions, everything—backs ONE loan. No more juggling multiple debt positions. No more unproductive collateral. Just pure capital efficiency. It's all powered by the stablecoin, GREEN.

DeFi lending works great — if you're willing to manage five different debt positions. But most people aren't. Five loans for five assets isn't how people think about their wealth. Your tokenized stocks? Worthless as collateral. Your yield-bearing tokens? Just sitting there, unused.

Ripe simplifies everything. Your entire portfolio — crypto, RWAs, jpegs, everything — backs ONE loan. Finally, borrowing that understands what a portfolio actually is.