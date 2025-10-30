Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.95 $ 1.95 $ 1.95 24H Low $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 24H High 24H Low $ 1.95$ 1.95 $ 1.95 24H High $ 2.3$ 2.3 $ 2.3 All Time High $ 42.92$ 42.92 $ 42.92 Lowest Price $ 1.95$ 1.95 $ 1.95 Price Change (1H) -9.86% Price Change (1D) -1.14% Price Change (7D) -4.17% Price Change (7D) -4.17%

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) real-time price is $1.99. Over the past 24 hours, RIPE traded between a low of $ 1.95 and a high of $ 2.3, showing active market volatility. RIPE's all-time high price is $ 42.92, while its all-time low price is $ 1.95.

In terms of short-term performance, RIPE has changed by -9.86% over the past hour, -1.14% over 24 hours, and -4.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.36M$ 2.36M $ 2.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99B$ 1.99B $ 1.99B Circulation Supply 1.19M 1.19M 1.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token is $ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIPE is 1.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99B.