RIMAUNANGIS Price (RXT)
The live price of RIMAUNANGIS (RXT) today is 0.00708423 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RIMAUNANGIS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.33 USD
- RIMAUNANGIS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of RIMAUNANGIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIMAUNANGIS to USD was $ +0.0002775247.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIMAUNANGIS to USD was $ -0.0001311184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIMAUNANGIS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002775247
|+3.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001311184
|-1.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIMAUNANGIS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"The RIMAUNANGIS project presents a digital asset called the RXT token where this token functions as an asset that will later be used to access the entire RIMAUNANGIS ecosystem. One of the projects we will launch is a special our own Metaverse, NFT Collection and there will also be a special NFT marketplace for the community. RXT token can be used to access the Rimaunangis NFT Collection which can provide new value by combining its agricultural business with Metaverse which will provide long-term stability and profitable income, as well as elaborate and elevate the metaverse concept to another level that has an impact on the real world and society."
