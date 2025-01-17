Riky The Raccoon Price (RIKY)
The live price of Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RIKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Riky The Raccoon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 208.35 USD
- Riky The Raccoon price change within the day is +2.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Riky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Riky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Riky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Riky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Riky The Raccoon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+2.61%
-9.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Riky: A Community-Centric Journey from Setback to Success Once victim to a disheartening rug pull by its original developer, Riky the Raccoon has risen from the ashes, transforming adversity into opportunity. In the wake of this challenge, a passionate group of enthusiasts, each new to the world of cryptocurrency project management, rallied together to revive and reimagine what a meme coin could represent. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Riky, pivoting from a mere digital asset to a vibrant, community-driven movement. At the heart of Riky’s resurgence is a foundational belief that community comes before price. By focusing on strong, transparent engagement and collaboration, Riky has cultivated an environment where every member has a voice and a stake in the project’s direction. This ethos has attracted a diverse array of talents, from marketing mavens and tech innovators to creative visionaries, all dedicated to the coin’s success. The choice of Riky the Raccoon, one of the internet’s most viral and beloved animals, as the mascot encapsulates the spirit of the project—mischievous, resilient, and endearing. This choice has not only won the hearts of the crypto community but has also opened a treasure trove of marketing possibilities that continue to drive the project’s visibility and appeal. Operating on the burgeoning Coinbase chain, Riky leverages the latest in blockchain technology to ensure scalability, security, and sustainability. The chain’s growing ecosystem presents a fertile ground for Riky, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and expansion. As we continue to expand our reach and build our legacy, Riky remains a testament to the power of community in the blockchain world. The future holds unimaginable potential; with each new member, partner, and innovation, we rewrite what a meme coin can achieve. Join us on this remarkable journey.
