RighteousRetail ($RRT) Tokenomics
RighteousRetail ($RRT) Information
Righteous Retail ($RRT) is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to empower retail investors by providing a deflationary and transparent digital asset. Launched on July 27, 2024, $RRT aims to challenge traditional financial systems by creating an equitable space for like-minded individuals seeking long-term, sustainable investments.
$RRT incorporates a deflationary model through manual token burns, with over 24 million tokens burned to date. The token supports charitable giving through a dedicated wallet, where 1% of its balance is converted to USDC and donated monthly to community-selected charities. Current initiatives also include staking and farming options to incentivize community participation. charity, and burn wallets. The development team, consisting of doxxed members, ensures a secure and committed approach to project growth. Righteous Retail continues to expand its community and charitable impact while reducing its token supply.
Righteous Retail's emphasis on fairness, transparency, and community involvement distinguishes it as a project dedicated to retail investors' empowerment.
RighteousRetail ($RRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RighteousRetail ($RRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RighteousRetail ($RRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RighteousRetail ($RRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $RRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $RRT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $RRT's tokenomics, explore $RRT token's live price!
$RRT Price Prediction
Want to know where $RRT might be heading? Our $RRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.