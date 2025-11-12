Ricky’s holding the future up high - a baby raccoon, born from the dumpster, ready to lead Base out of the dumpster fire with its Diamond Hand Community and SOON NFT DROP! GET YOUR TRASH-BAG TODAY! Ricky is Setup to be a Viral Sensation the next $ponke you could even say. With its crazy X Community and being in every cornner of web3 RICKY WILL BE HUGE! WELCOME TO THE DUMPSTER FIRE GRAB A BEER AND CHILL!