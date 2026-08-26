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The live Rich Milli Coin price today is 0 USD.RMC market cap is 159,667 USD. Track real-time RMC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rich Milli Coin price today is 0 USD.RMC market cap is 159,667 USD. Track real-time RMC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rich Milli Coin Logo

Rich Milli Coin Price (RMC)

Unlisted

1 RMC to USD Live Price:

$0.00003719
$0.00003719$0.00003719
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:25:35 (UTC+8)

Rich Milli Coin Price Today

The live Rich Milli Coin (RMC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RMC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RMC.

Rich Milli Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 159,667, with a circulating supply of 4.29B RMC. During the last 24 hours, RMC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RMC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Market Information

$ 159.67K
$ 159.67K$ 159.67K

--
----

$ 371.86K
$ 371.86K$ 371.86K

4.29B
4.29B 4.29B

9,999,999,985.37291
9,999,999,985.37291 9,999,999,985.37291

The current Market Cap of Rich Milli Coin is $ 159.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RMC is 4.29B, with a total supply of 9999999985.37291. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.86K.

Rich Milli Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Rich Milli Coin

Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RMC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rich Milli Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rich Milli Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RMC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rich Milli Coin Price Prediction.

What is Rich Milli Coin (RMC)

Rich Milli Coin (RMC) is a luxury-inspired digital currency built for stability, real utility, and long-term value. RMC combines premium branding with disciplined liquidity management to create a trusted, community-driven asset designed for sustainable growth and online commerce use.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion RMC (mint authority revoked), the project successfully migrated from V1 to V2, rewarding 274 existing holders while reserving 83.3% for new buyers, liquidity pools, and ecosystem growth.

Key Features: • Luxury-inspired branding with premium aesthetics • Fixed supply (10 billion RMC - mint authority permanently revoked) • Freeze authority revoked (tokens cannot be frozen) • Active community across Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Instagram • Professional logo permanently stored on Arweave • Trading on Raydium DEX with active liquidity • Designed for sustainable long-term growth

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Rich Milli Coin

What is Rich Milli Coin's current price?

Rich Milli Coin trades at $, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of RMC?

With a market cap of $159667, RMC is ranked #4151 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Rich Milli Coin generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of RMC?

There are 4293782936.765192 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Rich Milli Coin fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Rich Milli Coin compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence RMC?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does RMC behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rich Milli Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:25:35 (UTC+8)

Rich Milli Coin (RMC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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