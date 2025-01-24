What is the project about? Reunit is a wallet built on top of LayerZero & Stargate Finance What makes your project unique? Reunit allow users to transfer tokens from multiple blockchain to another in a single click History of your project. March 2022 : Project started 28 Feb 2023 : Private presale 15 March 2023 : Beta phase one What’s next for your project? April 2023 : Beta phase two May 2023 : Official launch What can your token be used for? REUNI is an omnichain token = you can natively transfer it to others chains

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.