Return Finance Lido stETH (RFSTETH) Information

Return Finance is the first fully regulated cross-chain DeFi aggregator designed to unlock the earning potential of decentralized finance for retail users, businesses, and institutions.

Our platform simplifies DeFi investing by providing a one-stop shop for accessing the best yield opportunities on stablecoins like USDC and EURC and soon altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and SOL. We provide access to the most prominent DeFi protocols, including MakerDAO, Aave, Compound, and Curve, all through a single secure gateway.