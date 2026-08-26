Retard Finder Coin Price Today

The live Retard Finder Coin (RFC) price today is $ 0, with a 15.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFC.

Retard Finder Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 386,970, with a circulating supply of 995.98M RFC. During the last 24 hours, RFC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133733, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFC moved +0.93% in the last hour and +5.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.39K.

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.97K$ 386.97K $ 386.97K Volume (24H) $ 14.39K$ 14.39K $ 14.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 388.47K$ 388.47K $ 388.47K Circulation Supply 995.98M 995.98M 995.98M Total Supply 999,839,856.265056 999,839,856.265056 999,839,856.265056

The current Market Cap of Retard Finder Coin is $ 386.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.39K. The circulating supply of RFC is 995.98M, with a total supply of 999839856.265056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.47K.