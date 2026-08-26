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The live Retard Finder Coin price today is 0 USD.RFC market cap is 386,970 USD. Track real-time RFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Retard Finder Coin price today is 0 USD.RFC market cap is 386,970 USD. Track real-time RFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RFC Price Info

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Retard Finder Coin Logo

Retard Finder Coin Price (RFC)

Unlisted

1 RFC to USD Live Price:

$0.00038854
$0.00038854$0.00038854
-0.15%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:23:29 (UTC+8)

Retard Finder Coin Price Today

The live Retard Finder Coin (RFC) price today is $ 0, with a 15.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFC.

Retard Finder Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 386,970, with a circulating supply of 995.98M RFC. During the last 24 hours, RFC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133733, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFC moved +0.93% in the last hour and +5.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.39K.

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Market Information

$ 386.97K
$ 386.97K$ 386.97K

$ 14.39K
$ 14.39K$ 14.39K

$ 388.47K
$ 388.47K$ 388.47K

995.98M
995.98M 995.98M

999,839,856.265056
999,839,856.265056 999,839,856.265056

The current Market Cap of Retard Finder Coin is $ 386.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.39K. The circulating supply of RFC is 995.98M, with a total supply of 999839856.265056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.47K.

Retard Finder Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.133733
$ 0.133733$ 0.133733

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.93%

-15.54%

+5.46%

+5.46%

Price Prediction for Retard Finder Coin

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RFC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Retard Finder Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Retard Finder Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RFC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Retard Finder Coin Price Prediction.

What is Retard Finder Coin (RFC)

RFC Retard Finder Coin is a meme coin built for laughs, with no utility or serious purpose. Inspired by meme culture. It's here to entertain the crypto world. Backed by a main page community of over 660k followers, RFC is all about bringing absurd fun to the space.

created purely for entertainment purposes, with no utility or serious functionality. RFC exists to bring humor to the crypto space without any promises of practical use of value

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Retard Finder Coin

What is the current price of Retard Finder Coin?

Trading at $, Retard Finder Coin has shown a price movement of -15.54% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact RFC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 995983074.6318231 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Retard Finder Coin?

Its market capitalization is $386970, ranking #3778 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

RFC recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $ and $, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Retard Finder Coin fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Wojak-Themed category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Wojak-Themed token, RFC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Retard Finder Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:23:29 (UTC+8)

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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