Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.
RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;
Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv RLP (RLP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RLP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RLP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
