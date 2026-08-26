Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF Price Today

The live Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF (BUILDOUT) price today is $ 87.73, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUILDOUT to USD conversion rate is $ 87.73 per BUILDOUT.

Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,603,804, with a circulating supply of 18.28K BUILDOUT. During the last 24 hours, BUILDOUT traded between $ 87.19 (low) and $ 88.31 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109.3, while the all-time low was $ 76.78.

In short-term performance, BUILDOUT moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.21K.

Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF (BUILDOUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Volume (24H) $ 36.21K$ 36.21K $ 36.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Circulation Supply 18.28K 18.28K 18.28K Total Supply 18,281.10055661649 18,281.10055661649 18,281.10055661649

The current Market Cap of Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF is $ 1.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.21K. The circulating supply of BUILDOUT is 18.28K, with a total supply of 18281.10055661649. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.