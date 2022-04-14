REPO ANALYZER AI (REPOALYZE) Tokenomics
RepoAnalyzer is a decentralized analysis platform designed to verify the authenticity and legitimacy of blockchain projects through GitHub repository analysis. The platform combines AI-powered code analysis with community-driven verification to identify potential risks in cryptocurrency projects.
The platform serves as a critical infrastructure tool for the blockchain ecosystem, helping users make informed decisions by providing objective analysis of project repositories. RepoAnalyzer's analysis methodology combines on-chain data, repository metrics, and AI pattern recognition to generate comprehensive project assessments.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REPOALYZE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REPOALYZE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
