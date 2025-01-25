Renzo Restaked REZ Price (EZREZ)
The live price of Renzo Restaked REZ (EZREZ) today is 0.03135047 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EZREZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Renzo Restaked REZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.15 USD
- Renzo Restaked REZ price change within the day is -6.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EZREZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EZREZ price information.
During today, the price change of Renzo Restaked REZ to USD was $ -0.00204200847652116.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked REZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked REZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked REZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00204200847652116
|-6.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Renzo Restaked REZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.95%
-6.11%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Renzo is a restaking protocol that abstracts and manages Actively Validated Services (AVS) strategies for Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), making Ethereum and Solana restaking ezpz and accessible to everyone. The products $ezETH, $pzETH, and $ezSOL serve as interfaces to the EigenLayer, Symbiotic, and Jito Network ecosystems, respectively. Renzo's mission is to make restaking easy and accessible to everyone.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EZREZ to AUD
A$0.0495337426
|1 EZREZ to GBP
￡0.025080376
|1 EZREZ to EUR
€0.0297829465
|1 EZREZ to USD
$0.03135047
|1 EZREZ to MYR
RM0.1370015539
|1 EZREZ to TRY
₺1.1173307508
|1 EZREZ to JPY
¥4.8916138341
|1 EZREZ to RUB
₽3.0632544237
|1 EZREZ to INR
₹2.7017835046
|1 EZREZ to IDR
Rp505.6526711441
|1 EZREZ to PHP
₱1.8261648775
|1 EZREZ to EGP
￡E.1.5753611175
|1 EZREZ to BRL
R$0.1852812777
|1 EZREZ to CAD
C$0.0448311721
|1 EZREZ to BDT
৳3.8244438353
|1 EZREZ to NGN
₦48.8324325861
|1 EZREZ to UAH
₴1.3142117024
|1 EZREZ to VES
Bs1.75562632
|1 EZREZ to PKR
Rs8.7301653809
|1 EZREZ to KZT
₸16.2436190211
|1 EZREZ to THB
฿1.0521217732
|1 EZREZ to TWD
NT$1.0264143878
|1 EZREZ to CHF
Fr0.028215423
|1 EZREZ to HKD
HK$0.2439066566
|1 EZREZ to MAD
.د.م0.3125641859