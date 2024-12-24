RENEC Price (RENEC)
The live price of RENEC (RENEC) today is 0.242747 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.95M USD. RENEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RENEC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.08K USD
- RENEC price change within the day is +4.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RENEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of RENEC to USD was $ +0.01006627.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RENEC to USD was $ +0.0447115942.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RENEC to USD was $ +0.0504858899.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RENEC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01006627
|+4.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0447115942
|+18.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0504858899
|+20.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RENEC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.83%
+4.33%
-9.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RENEC is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to enable creators to build experiences that provide to the billion users in the Web3 era. Founded in 2021, it is an open-source project run by the RENEC foundation. RENEC is a limitless platform to build capacious and dynamic assets from finance to gaming. RENEC’s third-generation blockchain architecture is designed to facilitate smart contracts and decentralized application (DApp) creation. The RENEC genesis occurred on October 14, 2022. RENEC aims to scale throughput beyond what is typically achieved by popular blockchains while keeping costs low. RENEC implements an innovative hybrid consensus model that combines a unique proof-of-history (PoH) algorithm with the lightning-fast synchronization engine, a version of proof-of-stake (PoS).
