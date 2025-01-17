Redecoin Price (REDEV2)
The live price of Redecoin (REDEV2) today is 0.01011241 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. REDEV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Redecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 214.89 USD
- Redecoin price change within the day is +1.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Redecoin to USD was $ +0.0001593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Redecoin to USD was $ +0.0165745261.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Redecoin to USD was $ +0.0103501082.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Redecoin to USD was $ +0.004896778178370718.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001593
|+1.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0165745261
|+163.90%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0103501082
|+102.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004896778178370718
|+93.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Redecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
+1.60%
-4.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Redev2 is built on top of the Ethereum code base, but has been forked to serve purposes beyond Ethereum. The main target group of this coin are people who do not like to be subject to the whims of traditional banking systems and want to avoid excessive fees associated with money transfers. Rede's primary priority is to eliminate boredom, which makes it an attractive choice for people looking for alternative ways to conduct financial transactions. Rede's revolutionary STK system provides a unique method of confirming transactions. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, rede does not involve sending coins or creating numerous certificates. In the STK system, users register on the stake.redecoin.eu platform and link their Metamask wallet address. The system checks whether users have the required minimum balance in their accounts. Additionally, users need to install and configure a rede network node and provide a public IP address and open port 30304 for communication between rede nodes. The more nodes there are in the network, the more resistant it is to various attack attempts and the faster it can distribute transactions in the rede network.
|1 REDEV2 to AUD
A$0.0162809801
|1 REDEV2 to GBP
￡0.0082921762
|1 REDEV2 to EUR
€0.0098090377
|1 REDEV2 to USD
$0.01011241
|1 REDEV2 to MYR
RM0.045505845
|1 REDEV2 to TRY
₺0.3595972996
|1 REDEV2 to JPY
¥1.5730864996
|1 REDEV2 to RUB
₽1.0386456311
|1 REDEV2 to INR
₹0.875734706
|1 REDEV2 to IDR
Rp165.7771865904
|1 REDEV2 to PHP
₱0.5922838537
|1 REDEV2 to EGP
￡E.0.509665464
|1 REDEV2 to BRL
R$0.0612812046
|1 REDEV2 to CAD
C$0.0145618704
|1 REDEV2 to BDT
৳1.2294668078
|1 REDEV2 to NGN
₦15.726820032
|1 REDEV2 to UAH
₴0.4265414538
|1 REDEV2 to VES
Bs0.54607014
|1 REDEV2 to PKR
Rs2.8207556454
|1 REDEV2 to KZT
₸5.364633505
|1 REDEV2 to THB
฿0.3480691522
|1 REDEV2 to TWD
NT$0.332698289
|1 REDEV2 to CHF
Fr0.0092022931
|1 REDEV2 to HKD
HK$0.0786745498
|1 REDEV2 to MAD
.د.م0.1017308446