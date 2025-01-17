Reddit Price (REDDIT)
The live price of Reddit (REDDIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. REDDIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Reddit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 459.02 USD
- Reddit price change within the day is -1.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Reddit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reddit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reddit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reddit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Reddit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-1.35%
-0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
