Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics

Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Information

Rebase is an AR Adventure & Web3 lifestyle application that lets you explore, collect, and redeem exclusive digital rewards in real life. Navigate through a world of opportunities ready to be claimed every day.

Official Website:
https://rebase.gg/home
Whitepaper:
https://docs.rebase.gg/whitepaper-1.02/

Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rebase GG IRL ($IRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 39.29K
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 49.63M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 395.81K
All-Time High:
$ 0.340175
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00026002
Current Price:
$ 0.00079162
Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $IRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $IRL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.