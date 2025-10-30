The live Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding price today is 0.00114314 USD. Track real-time RECC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RECC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding price today is 0.00114314 USD. Track real-time RECC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RECC price trend easily at MEXC now.

Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding Price (RECC)

1 RECC to USD Live Price:

$0.00114794
$0.00114794$0.00114794
-9.90%1D
USD
Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Live Price Chart
Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Price Information (USD)

Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) real-time price is $0.00114314. Over the past 24 hours, RECC traded between a low of $ 0.00111765 and a high of $ 0.00137398, showing active market volatility. RECC's all-time high price is $ 0.00367015, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RECC has changed by -4.77% over the past hour, -10.26% over 24 hours, and -39.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Market Information

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M$ 1.01M

--
----

$ 1.13M
$ 1.13M$ 1.13M

880.78M
880.78M 880.78M

980,780,301.9861926
980,780,301.9861926 980,780,301.9861926

The current Market Cap of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RECC is 880.78M, with a total supply of 980780301.9861926. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.

Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding to USD was $ -0.000130742653626687.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding to USD was $ -0.0005568553.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding to USD was $ -0.0005733802.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding to USD was $ +0.00069333040643186784.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000130742653626687-10.26%
30 Days$ -0.0005568553-48.71%
60 Days$ -0.0005733802-50.15%
90 Days$ +0.00069333040643186784+154.14%

What is Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC)

RECC is a Solana-native protocol that tokenises real-world real-estate financing and lets investors lend stablecoins to vetted development projects. Acting as a crowdfunding intermediary, it matches KYB-verified property developers ("sellers") with crypto or fiat investors ("buyers") who seek predictable yield . When a project is approved, a smart contract opens a dedicated project pool, accepts the pledged USDC/USDT and mints an LP token that represents each investor's share; once the funding goal is met, the capital is lent to the developer, and upon repayment investors burn the LP token to reclaim principal plus interest . Initial opportunities advertise estimated annual returns between 6 % and 18 %, reflecting the risk-adjusted cash-flows of each underlying asset . Road-mapped utilities include multi-chain and fiat on-ramp support, a secondary trading venue for LP tokens, a referral and insurance programme, and optional auto-roll of proceeds into new pools, widening access and liquidity for real-world-asset yield on Solana .

Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC)

How much is Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) worth today?
The live RECC price in USD is 0.00114314 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RECC to USD price?
The current price of RECC to USD is $ 0.00114314. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding?
The market cap for RECC is $ 1.01M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RECC?
The circulating supply of RECC is 880.78M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RECC?
RECC achieved an ATH price of 0.00367015 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RECC?
RECC saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of RECC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RECC is -- USD.
Will RECC go higher this year?
RECC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RECC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
