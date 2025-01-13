RCD Espanyol Fan Token Price (ENFT)
The live price of RCD Espanyol Fan Token (ENFT) today is 0.00242691 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.01K USD. ENFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RCD Espanyol Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.64K USD
- RCD Espanyol Fan Token price change within the day is +1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.13M USD
During today, the price change of RCD Espanyol Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RCD Espanyol Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0004675099.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RCD Espanyol Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0002191936.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RCD Espanyol Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0003152693353390404.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004675099
|-19.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002191936
|-9.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003152693353390404
|+14.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of RCD Espanyol Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.52%
+1.43%
+7.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RCD Espanyol Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With the token, RCD Espanyol gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. ENFT, RCD Espanyol Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events ENFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription ENFT Token holders will be able to use RCD Espanyol Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce ENFT Token can be included in RCD Espanyol's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages ENFT Token holders, including signed products, interact with RCD Espanyol on the Bitci Fan Token Platform to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles. etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests ENFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
