RazrFi Price (SOLR)
The live price of RazrFi (SOLR) today is 0.01719009 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RazrFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 67.41 USD
- RazrFi price change within the day is -10.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of RazrFi to USD was $ -0.00202849019364279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RazrFi to USD was $ -0.0066380134.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RazrFi to USD was $ -0.0063882035.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RazrFi to USD was $ -0.010483940213876412.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00202849019364279
|-10.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0066380134
|-38.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063882035
|-37.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010483940213876412
|-37.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of RazrFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-10.55%
+2.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? IDOs for: Solana, Arbitrum, Aptos, Sui, Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche & all EVM chains What makes your project unique? First AI-driven Multichain Launchpad History of your project. A launchpad project formerly known as solrazr rebranding to RazrFi What’s next for your project? 🔵AI-driven query engine Ask AI questions in natural language & make informed decisions using AI power! 🔵AI-driven whitelist for IDOs AI driven score to auto-whitelist you for IDOs 🔵AI-driven insights for #IDOs AI gives a score if wallet should join IDO based on project category, tokenomics & wallet metadata What can your token be used for? participate for Initial dex offering and we are committed to add value to our community by innovating & breaking through the monotony that exists in the launchpad space.
