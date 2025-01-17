Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, can be named and be issued as securities or as collectibles. You can make your own security token within minutes and take advantage of borderless, global transactions with fast transfer speed. Ravencoin Classic is original chain of Raven project that follows Ravencoin's original technical design, and will continue to maintain the X16R algorithm in the future. At present, the Ravencoin Classic Project has been in stable operation for more than 2 years, and the block height has reached more than 1.2 million.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.