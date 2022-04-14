Rapids (RPD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Rapids (RPD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Rapids (RPD) Information

We are a creative agency with a passion for innovation & the design of beautiful creations. We have all envisioned certain aspects of past cryptocurrency projects we would have liked to see come to fruition, and we are applying those underlying philosophies to Rapids.

Social Media Networks have become the new medium of personal expression and overall communication. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have also enriched our lives by altering the way we transact through online channels.

Combining the technologies of social media along with blockchain technology, Rapids aspires to make online transactions even more accessible.

With Rapids embedded into social media platforms, we will be able to send and receive payments directly to friends, family, colleagues, companies, and anyone in between.

We are currently in the development phase and are expanding daily. Follow us on social media to support our cause and to stay up to date.

Official Website:
https://www.rapidsnetwork.io/

Rapids (RPD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rapids (RPD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2,64K
Total Supply:
$ 19,05M
Circulating Supply:
$ 10,39M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4,84K
All-Time High:
$ 0,122474
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0,00025386
Rapids (RPD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rapids (RPD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RPD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RPD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RPD's tokenomics, explore RPD token's live price!

RPD Price Prediction

Want to know where RPD might be heading? Our RPD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

