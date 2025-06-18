raiseme Price (RAISEME)
The live price of raiseme (RAISEME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.77K USD. RAISEME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key raiseme Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- raiseme price change within the day is -5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RAISEME to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of raiseme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of raiseme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of raiseme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of raiseme to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of raiseme: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-5.40%
-77.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$RAISEME is the official memecoin of funraise — a Web3 platform connecting blockchain with real-world asset (RWA) investments. While our main token $XFR is designed for long-term investors and real impact through gamified DeFi and RWA tokenization, we created $RAISEME as a light-hearted, speculative experiment for the degen community. It’s 100% memecoin, launched on pump.fun with no utility, no roadmap — just fun. Backed by an active community and linked to a broader investment ecosystem, $RAISEME gives us a playful way to onboard new users while staying true to our core purpose: raising capital and raising fun.
