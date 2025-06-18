What is raiseme (RAISEME)

$RAISEME is the official memecoin of funraise — a Web3 platform connecting blockchain with real-world asset (RWA) investments. While our main token $XFR is designed for long-term investors and real impact through gamified DeFi and RWA tokenization, we created $RAISEME as a light-hearted, speculative experiment for the degen community. It’s 100% memecoin, launched on pump.fun with no utility, no roadmap — just fun. Backed by an active community and linked to a broader investment ecosystem, $RAISEME gives us a playful way to onboard new users while staying true to our core purpose: raising capital and raising fun.

raiseme (RAISEME) Resource Official Website

raiseme (RAISEME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of raiseme (RAISEME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAISEME token's extensive tokenomics now!