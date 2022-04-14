Racoon (RAC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Racoon (RAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Racoon (RAC) Information The $RAC token is an utility and governance token used by the projects Racoon Supply oversees. $RAC is commonly used to play games on Racoon.Bet; an on-chain gaming platform on Juno Network. It is also used as a governance token for the $RAC DAO; the governing entity of the $RAC token. The upcoming utilities of the $RAC token will be affiliated to on-chain Machine Learning, NFT & mathematical applications that the team from Racoon Supply will be releasing in the near future. Official Website: https://www.racoon.supply/ Whitepaper: https://racoon-supply.gitbook.io/docs/important/motivation-and-goals Buy RAC Now!

Racoon (RAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Racoon (RAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.83K $ 11.83K $ 11.83K All-Time High: $ 1.79 $ 1.79 $ 1.79 All-Time Low: $ 0.00883081 $ 0.00883081 $ 0.00883081 Current Price: $ 0.0118343 $ 0.0118343 $ 0.0118343 Learn more about Racoon (RAC) price

Racoon (RAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Racoon (RAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAC's tokenomics, explore RAC token's live price!

RAC Price Prediction Want to know where RAC might be heading? Our RAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RAC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!