RaceFi (RACEFI) Information RaceFi is the first AI/ML integrated car racing game on the Solana ecosystem. Within RaceFi’s metaverse, players can earn while enjoying various game modes to satisfy the thirst for speed or make a profit by owning in-game property. Pure race or Battle race, PvP or PvE, racers or gamblers, the possibilities are endless. Our mission is to provide players with the most imaginative gaming experience and the most profitable monetization options possible, while also fostering the development of the Solana ecosystem and the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies. Official Website: https://racefi.io/ Buy RACEFI Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 200.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 112.36K
All-Time High: $ 0.848559
All-Time Low: $ 0.00056177
Current Price: $ 0.00056184

RaceFi (RACEFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RaceFi (RACEFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RACEFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RACEFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RACEFI's tokenomics, explore RACEFI token's live price!

