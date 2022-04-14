Race to a Billion (RACE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Race to a Billion (RACE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Race to a Billion (RACE) Information $RACE is the native token of Race to a Billion, a decentralized AI-powered virtual racing and prediction platform. It allows users to stake, trade, and participate in predictive markets based on simulated meme coin races. The project emphasizes transparency, decentralization, and security, utilizing smart contracts and regular audits. The total supply is 2.5 billion $RACE tokens, with allocations for staking rewards, ecosystem growth, and development. Currently in its presale phase, $RACE has gained early traction, with over 15 million tokens staked and high APY rewards. Official Website: https://racetoabillion.com/en Buy RACE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 2.50B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 205.47K
All-Time High: $ 0.01432967
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Race to a Billion (RACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Race to a Billion (RACE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RACE's tokenomics, explore RACE token's live price!

