Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Tokenomics
Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Information
Race Kingdom is a Metaverse Web3 game with hyper immersive gameplay. Race Kingdom allows us to have a different identity, to have the friends we wish, to attend events, to buy goods and services instantly, just like in the real world, but in digital form.
Within the Race Kingdom, the only way for players to survive is to buy, train, breed, and race multiple creatures.
When their creatures succeed, the players earn the highly valuable ATOZ that powers the Race Kingdom. There will be 3800 in-Game NFTs will accelerate the development of the Metaverse by encouraging the growth of digital marketplaces. This model gives developers a global audience and consumers a unified experience.
Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Race Kingdom (ATOZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATOZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATOZ's tokenomics, explore ATOZ token's live price!
ATOZ Price Prediction
Want to know where ATOZ might be heading? Our ATOZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.