Raccoon (ROON) Tokenomics
Raccoon (ROON) Information
Get ready to sneak your way on top of TON with RACCOON RACCOON is an entertaining meme project built on the TON blockchain.
The RACCOON community is at the heart of the project and all decisions are made by The community decides,
RACCOON is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, RACCOON is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let RACCOON show you the way.
RACCOON seeks to encourage and bring new investors to the TON Blockchain. We also want to create a safe and secure trading space,
Raccoon (ROON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Raccoon (ROON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Raccoon (ROON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Raccoon (ROON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROON's tokenomics, explore ROON token's live price!
ROON Price Prediction
Want to know where ROON might be heading? Our ROON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.