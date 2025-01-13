R4RE Price (R4RE)
The live price of R4RE (R4RE) today is 0.00282814 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. R4RE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key R4RE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.32 USD
- R4RE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of R4RE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of R4RE to USD was $ -0.0007801698.
In the past 60 days, the price change of R4RE to USD was $ -0.0008630730.
In the past 90 days, the price change of R4RE to USD was $ -0.001257141539914997.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007801698
|-27.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008630730
|-30.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001257141539914997
|-30.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of R4RE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rare embodies a pioneering vision where art, technology, and community converge, blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds to craft a unique immersive experience. In this future, the tactile beauty of art intersects with digital innovation, all powered by blockchain technology.
