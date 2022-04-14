R34P (R34P) Tokenomics Discover key insights into R34P (R34P), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

R34P (R34P) Information R34P (R34P) is a soft fork and constructed as a secondary layer on Reflect Finance (RFI) project. R34P (R34P) token benefits every holder with a low-cost charge of 1% fee in every transaction on the blockchain, redistributes to every wallet holder automatically based on the amount of R34P token in their wallets and another 1% will be sent to 0x000 wallet that will automatically burn, reducing the circulating/ total supply. Official Website: https://r34p.finance/ Buy R34P Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 81.46K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.00M
All-Time High: $ 244.82
All-Time Low: $ 2.11
Current Price: $ 12.32

R34P (R34P) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of R34P (R34P) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of R34P tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many R34P tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand R34P's tokenomics, explore R34P token's live price!

