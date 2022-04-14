QVRS (QVRS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QVRS (QVRS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QVRS (QVRS) Information Qvrse is a next-gen loyalty platform. With NFT collections and digital albums for loyalty, metaverse for interaction, and AI agents for engagement, brands can build fast and flexible loyalty programs that keep young audiences engaged, coming back, and providing valuable data in the process. As a B2B2C platform, Qvrse empowers brands with tools to create meaningful customer relationships and foster collaborations with other brands. Qvrse unlocks new value and drives deeper customer engagement in a connected digital ecosystem by enabling seamless digital asset interoperability and brand perk exchanges. KEY FEATURES Branded digital loyalty albums with gamified fields

NFT collections

Brand’s metaverse

Marketplace for digital rewards and perks

Official Website: https://qvrse.io/ Whitepaper: https://about.qvrse.io/assets/docs/qvrse-WP.pdf

Market Cap: $ 4.38M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 60.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.29M All-Time High: $ 0.112171 All-Time Low: $ 0.03587469 Current Price: $ 0.072921

QVRS (QVRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QVRS (QVRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QVRS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QVRS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

