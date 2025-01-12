QVRS Price (QVRS)
The live price of QVRS (QVRS) today is 0.082587 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.95M USD. QVRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QVRS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.71 USD
- QVRS price change within the day is -11.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 60.00M USD
During today, the price change of QVRS to USD was $ -0.01030972802621073.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QVRS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QVRS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QVRS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01030972802621073
|-11.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QVRS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-11.09%
-24.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Qvrse is a next-gen loyalty platform. With NFT collections and digital albums for loyalty, metaverse for interaction, and AI agents for engagement, brands can build fast and flexible loyalty programs that keep young audiences engaged, coming back, and providing valuable data in the process. As a B2B2C platform, Qvrse empowers brands with tools to create meaningful customer relationships and foster collaborations with other brands. Qvrse unlocks new value and drives deeper customer engagement in a connected digital ecosystem by enabling seamless digital asset interoperability and brand perk exchanges. KEY FEATURES - Branded digital loyalty albums with gamified fields - NFT collections - Brand’s metaverse - Marketplace for digital rewards and perks - AI agents for community management.
