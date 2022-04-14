QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) Information QuipuSwap Governance Token. QUIPU token is used in QuipuSwap AMM governance and as a means of payment for future services. Official Website: https://quipuswap.com/swap Buy QUIPU Now!

QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 3.62 $ 3.62 $ 3.62 All-Time Low: $ 0.01241757 $ 0.01241757 $ 0.01241757 Current Price: $ 0.01940852 $ 0.01940852 $ 0.01940852 Learn more about QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) price

QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUIPU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUIPU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QUIPU's tokenomics, explore QUIPU token's live price!

