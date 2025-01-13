QUINCOIN Price (QIN)
The live price of QUINCOIN (QIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUINCOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QUINCOIN price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of QUINCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUINCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUINCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUINCOIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+83.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+89.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUINCOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.03%
+78.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QUINCOIN is a utility token backed by health care Ecosystem Quincareand upcoming crypto exchange bitqin.io. The health care market place Quincare connects care giver like Doctors,Nurses,Physiotherapist with care seeker . Utility of QUINCOIN token is mentioned below Utility of QUINCOIN in Health care Ecosystem 1. Payment Solution for Quincare 2. QUINCOIN holder will get loyalty benefits as rewards and bonus. They will also get special discount in our home health care platform QUINCARE. 3. QUINCOIN holder will get free online consulting and health care tips from reputed physician Utility of QUINCOIN in upcoming crypto exchange bitqin.io 1.QUINCOIN is major trading pair in Exchange. The token holders will be rewarded with various benefits on the trading exchange, and in our future projects Future Plans A NFT market place where the user can create a NFT, buy a NFT and sell a NFT as well. Minting NFT will be through QUINCOIN
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
