Quick Sync offers a privacy-first, decentralized space to share, build, and monetize, without middlemen, centralized servers, or surveillance. With proprietary decentralized infrastructure, Zero-Knowledge encryption, and Web3 APIs, Quick Sync puts power back where it belongs: To people. QS Ecosystem consists of 3 main products:
- QS Share: Share files & collaborate privately. No middlemen, no surveillance.
- QS Build: Create your OWN privacy-first apps. No-code? No problem.
- QS Marketplace: Monetize your creativity on your terms.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quick Sync (QS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Quick Sync (QS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.